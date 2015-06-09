Paducah, KY woman accused of hitting former boyfriend with car

A Paducah, Kentucky woman is accused of hitting her former boyfriend with a car.

Jasmine Holloway, 23, was charged with first degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana.

According to to the Paducah Police Department, on Tuesday, June 9 around 11:39 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of South 5th Street for a disturbance and talked to a 30-year-old man who told them he had been in an argument with his former girlfriend, Holloway.

During the argument, he said Holloway slashed the tires on his vehicle. He said as he walked toward the front of his home, Holloway drove near him and threatened twice to run him over.

As he began crossing the street, the man said Holloway's car hit him. He said it then hit a utility pole, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Holloway allegedly drove from the scene, but was found by an officer a few blocks away on Tennessee Street.

During an interview, police say Holloway told them she slashed the tires on the man's vehicle during the argument and disposed of the knife after she left the scene.

Police say several witnesses in the area saw the argument and confirmed the victim's story.

After Holloway's arrest, police say they found a plastic bag in her purse that contained approximately 2 grams of marijuana.

Holloway was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

