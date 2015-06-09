Man wanted in Union Co., IL on domestic abuse charges

The Union County, Illinois Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted man.

Dwight E. Vaughn is wanted for aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint and unlawful interference of reporting domestic violence.

The sheriff's office said he is described as a black male, 31, 5'11" and 200 pounds.

Vaughn could possibly be driving a red 1996 two-door Pontiac hatchback with Illinois registration of P829569.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 618-833-5500.

