Grandmother speaks out after 18-year-old grandson shot multiple times

Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in Charleston, Missouri on Tuesday, June 9.

Charleston DPS Chief Robert Hearnes said they are on location in the 400 block of Walhausen.

Chief Hearnes said they found 18-year-old Javon Betts who was shot multiple times in the lower back.

He was air lifted to an area hospital and is in serious condition.

His grandmother spoke out on Wednesday, June 10 about witnessing her grandson get shot in the middle of the afternoon.

"I mean, the guns is getting out of control," Barbara Jones, victim's grandmother, said. "We've got to start at home. And stop these kids from carrying guns. They're 18 and 20 years old. Where they're getting them, I don't know. They're on some type of pills and their little minds just snaps."

She claims she came just inches from being shot herself.

"The guy just jumped out the car, said 'What's up' and started shooting at my grandson, and it wouldn't even, I mean, he shot the phone out of my hand, that's how close it came to me," Jones said. "And it was kids out there, family with little two and three-year-old kids. He didn't have no respect for nobody."

Right now, investigators haven't released a motive and say no one is in custody for the shooting yet.

During the initial stage of the investigation, two suspects were identified.

Investigators thought those suspects might be hiding at 501 S. Virginia Street.

A search warrant was obtained to search the home, but officers did not locate the suspects.

However, officers did find approximately one pound of marijuana.

The shooting is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is urged to call Charleston DPS at (573) 683-3737.

