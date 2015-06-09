Murray State names McMahon as new head basketball coach

Murray State University named Matt McMahon as the university's next head basketball coach.

McMahon will be the 16th head coach in Murray State men's basketball history.

He had recently taken the associate head coach position at Louisiana Tech on May 27.



McMahon was an assistant coach to Steve Prohm where he helped the Racers to 104 victories over the last four seasons, including a pair of Ohio Valley Conference championships. Prohm was named head coach at Iowa State Monday.



"The blueprint for our success will remain the same," McMahon said. "I believe the culture of your organization proceeds championship results."



McMahon says he plans to have an uptempo, offensive team with a foundation of rebounding and defense similar to what it's been in recent years.



The 2014-15 Racer squad ranked eighth nationally in scoring offense (79.0 ppg) and 13th nationally in adjusted offense (114.8).



McMahon and his wife Mary have three young children.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.