10 safety tips for pet owners during high temperatures

Summer temperatures are approaching and the Humane Society of Missouri has some tips for all pet owners.Leaving your pet in the car even during a 70 degree temperature day can lead to internal car temperatures of more than 100 degrees in just minutes, according to the Humane Society.The Humane Society suggest these safety precautions for pet owners wanting to take their fury friends out on hot days.

1. Never leave a pet unattended in a parked car when the temperature is near over 70 degrees.



2. Act immediately if you see a distressed animal in an unattended car.



3. When the weather is dangerously hot, keep pets inside your home where it's cool.



4. Immediately apply cold water to your pet's extremities if they are showing signs of heat exhaustion (excessive panting, vomiting, lethargic behavior), and see your veterinarian promptly.



5. Make sure outdoor pets have access to fresh, clean water at all times.



6. Don't allow your pet to be stranded in the scorching sun; give them access to shade at all times of the day.



7. Take frequent water breaks if walking or jogging with your dog. Asphalt and concrete get hot quickly; you have rubber soles on your feet – your dog does not.



8. Never bicycle or rollerblade with a pet. Heat stroke and possible death can occur very quickly, particularly in hot weather.



9. Protect your pet against fleas, ticks and mosquitoes, which are more prevalent during warm weather. Have them tested by a veterinarian for heartworm disease (mosquito-transmitted) and use heartworm prevention medication.



10. Avoid shaving a dog's coat. A pet's coat is designed by nature to keep it cool during the summer. Their fur also prevents sunburns. Giving long-haired dogs a trim is okay, but never shave them completely.



The Humane Society also suggest that when in doubt just remember their motto, "70 degrees & over, don't take rover."



To report an animal in heat-related jeopardy, call Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.





