It's National Iced Tea Day!

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
June is National Iced Tea month, and June 10th is National Iced Tea Day, so have a tall glass to celebrate!

Whether it is sweetened or unsweetened, with or without lemon, iced tea is loved by many and enjoyed by the glass full all summer long.

Here are some fun iced tea facts to share:

  • Iced tea makes up about 85% of all tea consumed.
  • Recipes for iced tea have been found dating back to the 1870s. But it's believed that iced tea actually started to appear in the U.S. in the 1860s, and became widespread in the 1870s where it was found offered on hotel menus and was on sale at railroad stations. 
  • The popularity of this refreshing drink grew rapidly after it was introduced at the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis. The story goes like this: English tea plantation owner Richard Blechynden set up a booth to sell hot tea at the St. Louis World Fair. It was a really hot day, and fair-goers didn't want anything hot, so he dumped some of his hot tea on ice and it was an immediate hit. 
  • You can also mix iced tea with other beverages. One of the most popular is an “Arnold Palmer,” made popular by the professional golfing great. It's made with half iced tea and half lemonade.
  • Tea contains flavonoids, naturally occurring compounds that are believed to have antioxidant properties. 
  • Recent human studies suggest that green tea may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and some forms of cancer.

