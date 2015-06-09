West Paducah couple charged with child abuse

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

A mother and her boyfriend turned themselves in at the McCracken County Sheriff's Department on Monday after being charged for child abuse and drug related offenses.The investigation dates back to May 10, 2015 when the sheriff's department was informed of possible child abuse that involved a 28-month-old child.The sheriff's department reports the child was transported to an out of state hospital where medical professionals determined the child endured severe abuse. That judgement was made based on the severity, number and location of the injuries.Detectives interviewed 21-year-old Taylor Sloan, the mother of the child, and 21-year-old Jarell Hardin, Sloan's live in boyfriend of about 14 months.According to the sheriff's department, a search of the home on Morgan Oaks Lane in Paducah revealed small quantities of marijuana were in reach of the child.After several weeks of investigation, the McCracken County Grand Jury indicted both Sloan and Hardin on Friday, June 5.Both face 1st degree assault, criminal abuse to a child 12 years of age or younger, possession of marijuana, 2nd degree wanton endangerment.Hardin was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.