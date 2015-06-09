Special Olympics torch moving through southern Illinois to World - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Special Olympics torch moving through southern Illinois to World Games

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
Special Olympics torch. (Source: Wiki Commons) Special Olympics torch. (Source: Wiki Commons)
MARION, IL (KFVS) - Drivers will share the road with runners making a once-in-a-lifetime trip across the country June 9, 2015.

The Special Olympics Unified Relay Across America is making its way from Marion to St. Louis today, passing the Flame of Hope torch hand-to-hand on its trek across the country.

The runners are a part of the central route from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles.

Other runners are making their way along a northern route which started in Augusta, Maine, and a southern route beginning in Miami, Florida.

When it's done, the Unified Relay Across America will travel through all 50 states in 46 days.

The relay began May 26th, and will wrap up July 25th in Los Angeles, where 7,500 Special Olympics Athletes will compete in the World Games.

