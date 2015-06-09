St. Louis-area company sues Apple over watch

WILDWOOD, Mo. (AP) - A suburban St. Louis business is suing Apple, alleging that the Apple Watch infringes on its patent for a vibrating device worn on the wrist.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1RYXkgf ) reports that husband-and-wife Michael and Andrea Jersa of Wildwood are co-inventors with Avinash Bhardwaj on a patent issued in August 2013 for receiving electronic signals such as text messages on a vibrating device strapped to the user's wrist. The lawsuit was filed Friday in federal court.

A spokeswoman for Apple declined comment, as did Michael Jersa.

The company, Masa LLC, is seeking a jury trial and asking for unspecified damages.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

