June 10 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

June 10 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) - Let's check some June 10 birthdays.

She's a model and actress who grabbed headlines in 2011 when she graced the cover of the "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit issue. She was also on the cover of that issue in 2012 and 2013. Kate Upton is 23 today.

She's the daughter of President Obama and the youngest person to live in the White House since John Kennedy, Jr. Sasha Obama is 14 today.

She's best known for her role as a sister wife in the HBO series "Big Love." She also starred with Kevin Costner in "Waterworld" and Sharon Stone in "Basic Instinct." Jeanne Tripplehorn is 52 today.

She's a British actress who appeared in two "Austin Powers" films. Her other film credits include "Bedazzled" and "Passenger 57." Elizabeth Hurley is 50 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly