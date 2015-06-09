Stash the umbrella, grab the sunglasses

Good morning! It is Tuesday, June 9, 2015.

Weather Outlook:

Put that umbrella away folks, but make sure to keep your sunglasses and sunscreen handy. Brian Alworth says we're entering the summer pattern. Expect a sunny and mild start as you walk out the door, and a warm (not quite hot) day. Click here for your full forecast.

Making headlines:

Power Tour: There will be plenty of muscle on Illinois Route 3 and Interstate 57. That is because the HotRod Power Tour will make its way through parts of Illinois and head for Memphis today.

On the loose: Investigators are still looking for two convicted murderers who managed to escape from a maximum security prison using power tools. One of the main questions stumping investigators: How did no one hear them escaping?

Death Row: Richard Strong faces execution in Missouri for killing his girlfriend and her young daughter during a violent argument nearly 15 years ago.

Heck of a catch: A Missouri man has caught a record-breaking fish using bow and arrow. The carpsucker weighed a total of 9 pounds, 10 ounces.

