New Cape Girardeau Co. juvenile center to be renovated

Despite being behind schedule, Cape Girardeau County Commissioners say they'll have the new juvenile center renovated by the end of the summer, and within budget.

It's a large project, but county commissioners say they do have a plan to save on tax payer's money.

The $500,000 investment has been paid for through surplus funds, grants and refinancing jail bonds.

Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst said the county plans to do a lot of the renovation projects in-house. He estimated that with the help from architects for a child-friendly room, the entire renovation project will fall under $10,000.

"The actual juvenile budget that they have has some funds available repairs and maintenance of those other two facilities," he said. "So, we will just transfer them to this facility."

Herbst said they plan to apply for even more grants. They've already received $20,000 in grant money.

He predicts renovations will start in early July.

