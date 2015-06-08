Community Play Day in Carbondale, IL

You're invited to Green Earth's 2nd Annual Community Play Day on Saturday, June 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Bring your kids and enjoy a morning of fun, outdoor activities at Oakland Nature reserve in Carbondale.

There will be activity stations featuring a bug table, nature crafts, as well as guided hikes geared toward children pre-K to third grade. Pollinator-themed gift bags will be given to the first 25 children.

Local beekeeper Mark Fletter will be on hand to teach the kids about bees and how they are nature's pollinators.

Green Earth's Oakland Nature Preserve is spread over 20-acres of land in Carbondale and features a Kid's Exploration and Education Trail filled with education stations that tell of the natural history and explain the world around us to little explorers.

RSVP's are appreciated, especially if you are coming with a group.

Please RSVP to director@greenearthinc.org or call Stephanie at 1-618-201-3774.

You can find Green Earth's Oakland Nature Preserve on North Oakland Avenue, near the Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.