Ohio River Sweep scheduled for June 20

It's time once again for the annual Ohio River Sweep.

The six-state event runs the entire length of the Ohio River from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Cairo, Illinois.

Last year, more than 17,000 volunteers participated in the event. This year's Sweep is scheduled for Saturday, June 20.

The Ohio River Valley Sanitation Commission hosts the event with the help of sponsors Toyota, Duke Energy, EQT, Luhr Bros. Inc., Illinois EPA, and ORSANCO.

To find out more information call Lisa Cochran at 1-800-359-3977.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.