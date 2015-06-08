Woman injured in McCracken Co. crash

A 77-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after a crash on U.S. Hwy. 60 and Metropolis Lake Road on Monday, June 8.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the area at about 1:45 p.m.

They say a blue 2014 Ford Escape driven by Jessie Davis, 77, of Watertown, Tenn., appeared to have collided with a red 2010 Ford Explorer driven by 50-year-old Trina Middleton of Kevil, Ky.

Middleton had one passenger, 27-year-old Whitney Nichols of LaCenter, Ky.

Deputies say Davis was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

