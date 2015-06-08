3 injured in crash in Butler County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 injured in crash in Butler County

Written by Heartland News
BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Dyersburg, Tenn. man faces a charge of vehicular assault after a crash injured three in Butler County on Friday.

It happened outside the gates of Bricks Off Road Park on County Road 484.

Investigators say Jeremy Sykes, 34, of Dyersburg blew through a stop sign at Route F and County Road 484 and crashed into a car, sending the driver of the other vehicle to the hospital with serious injuries.

Sykes and a passenger in his car had serious injuries.

Sykes faces a charge of vehicular assault.

Investigators have not said whether or not alcohol played a part in the crash.

