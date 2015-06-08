3 injured in crash in Butler County

A Dyersburg, Tenn. man faces a charge of vehicular assault after a crash injured three in Butler County on Friday.

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Copyright 2015 KFVS . All rights reserved.

It happened outside the gates of Bricks Off Road Park on County Road 484.Investigators say Jeremy Sykes, 34, of Dyersburg blew through a stop sign at Route F and County Road 484 and crashed into a car, sending the driver of the other vehicle to the hospital with serious injuries.Sykes and a passenger in his car had serious injuries.Sykes faces a charge of vehicular assault.Investigators have not said whether or not alcohol played a part in the crash.