Cape Girardeau police investigate report of assault, robbery against woman

Police are investigating a report of robbery, domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and armed criminal action.

A woman showed up to the Cape Girardeau Police Department Monday morning to file a report against her ex-boyfriend.

Police say the woman says her ex-boyfriend showed up at her door with an handgun.The woman told police the man threatened her at gunpoint and stole her cell phone along with an undisclosed amount of money.The woman's child was present in the house during the altercation, but was not harmed, according to police.The case is under investigation and no one is in custody.