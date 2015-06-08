Illinois DCFS joins program to expedite adoptions for children moving across state lines

Copyright 2015 KFVS . All rights reserved.

The state of Illinois hopes it can now speed-up the process for families adopting out-of-state children.The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has been selected to take part in the National Electronic Interstate Compact Enterprise project (NEICE). The project is designed to reduce the amount of time children spend in foster care and help them find families living in other states.NEICE uses a web-based system to improve efficiency in the administration of the Interstate Compact on the Placement of Children, or ICPC. This is the state-by-state agreement that governs foster care and adoption placements when a child is placed in the care of the family in another state."Sometimes we are hampered by out-of-date technologies and procedures," said George H. Sheldon, Illinois DCFS acting director. "The current, antiquated process can drag the child's final move on for months. Using an electronic system to instantly transfer data from one agency to another, instead of the current fax and mail methods, will...remove barriers and speed up placements for kids when their forever family is in another state."Illinois families who wish to take advantage of this process should contact their local DCFS office.