Ballard Co. Sheriff's Office investigating church theft

Picture of a guitar similar to the one taken from the church. (Source: Ballard Co. Sheriff's Office)

Picture of a guitar case similar to the one taken from the church. (Source: Ballard Co. Sheriff's Office)

The First Baptist Church of Wickliffe, Kentucky was burglarized some time after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29, according to the Ballard County Sheriff's Office.

Officers say on that evening, or during the early morning hours of Saturday, May 30, someone entered the church and took several items, including a "Morgan Monroe" guitar that was in an alligator skin guitar case.

They also took a 32-inch flat screen, Samsung TV that had been mounted on the wall, about $20 in coins that had been collected for the benefit of the Children's Sunrise Service and about $50 in postage stamps.

The Ballard County Sheriff's Office asks that if anyone has any information, to contact them at 270-335-3561.

The attached pictures of a guitar and guitar case are from the sheriff's office. They say they are identical to the ones stolen from the church.

