3 suspects arrested after business robbed in Carbondale

Three men were arrested after officers investigated a robbery in Carbondale.

Johnathan Thomas, 18, and Dylan C. Patton, 18, were charged with robbery. Quovadia D. Myers, 18, was charged with robbery and aggravated battery.

Carbondale police say the three suspects entered a business on the 2100 block of South Illinois Avenue and battered an employee before taking different items from the business around 10:15 p.m. on June 5.

The three men were identified as suspects and arrested. They were taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.



Police are still investigating the robbery and encourage anyone with information about this robbery to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.



