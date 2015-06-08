Community comes together to help save home

They call it a “Mission of Mercy.” It's an effort to save a man and woman from being forced out of their house.

Area charities and churches are partnering to help put the house back together and help them remain at home.

The home is on Giboney Street and has a number of city code violations.

It needs new steps, windows, heating and air, and many other things that the homeowners just can't afford. That's why some good samaritans are stepping in.

"It's a wonderful thing,” said James King, a man of few words. "Let's put it this way, there ain't no better people than they are."

However, the few words he does say, couldn't be truer.

"Chances are if this would have just been a rental property, the people would have already been moved out and this property would be facing a bulldozer right now,” Jerry Siemers with Centenary United Methodist Church said.

Siemers is just one of many people working to keep King in his home.

"A lot of people don't realize that we have these issues right in our backyard,” he said.

King has lived here for 14 years. His friend Lillian Martin lives there too. However, the red sign on the door shows the home would soon be condemned.

"Probably the original windows, wood windows,” Tony Harper with Window World said.

From donated windows to free extermination, the house will get a complete makeover...something that would cost $10,000-$15,000.

"If you would come inside this house, you would understand why we needed to come in here, it was pretty roach infested," Gary Schuessler with Advanced Pest Control Systems said.

"We really look at it as a payment, an investment in our own community as opposed to charity for an individual,” Kyle Schott with Catholic Charities said.

He says it's all about coming together for the betterment of the community.

"It does take a lot of different groups getting together to help a client whenever they get in this type of shape,” Caleb Cooley with East Missouri Action Agency said.

"The Bible says one body, many parts and so, that really ends up being a good Christian model for the reason we do it this way,” Associate Pastor at Centenary United Methodist Church Dave Wiant said.

Different faiths, private and public entities joining together, proving that if everyone will give a little, we can change a lot.

All the volunteers say they always welcome more volunteers. If you'd like to donate time, money, or materials to projects like this one, you can contact the city housing assistance office.

