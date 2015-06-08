Carbondale, IL man pleads guilty to aggravated DUI

A Carbondale, Illinois man pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence on Monday, June 8.

According to Michael C. Carr, Jackson County state's attorney, this was 45-year-old Shawn Johnson's fourth violation for driving under the influence of alcohol in the state of Illinois.

On Jan. 14, the Carbondale Police Department responded to a report of a drunk driver near the intersection of East Walnut Street and South Wall Street. They found the vehicle parked at the Circle K gas station.

Police waited for the vehicle to leave the establishment. It went southbound on South Wall Street.

According to police, they saw Johnson driving the vehicle without a seat belt and pulled him over. They say there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Johnson's breath, and he also had slurred speech.

Police say Johnson performed and failed standard sobriety tests and he did not give a breath sample.

On Feb. 4 the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office charged Johnson with aggravated driving under the influence.

On June 8 Johnson pleaded guilty to the charge and will serve three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with one, 10-year mandatory supervised release.

The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State's Attorney Patrick Brewster was responsible for the prosecution of this case.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.