1 injured in traffic crash on IL Route 145

A car crash Monday morning halted traffic on northbound Illinois Route 145.

A 16-year-old driver failed to reduce her speed at an intersection, according to Illinois State Police.

Police say that Cathy L. Werner, 56, of Madison, Ill. was driving a 2007 Chevy Impala and was attempting to turn onto Triple S Road,

A 2014 Chevy Cruze driven by a 16-year old girl with two 9-year-old passengers, failed to stop for Werner's car. The 16-year-old struck Werner's car in the rear.

Werner was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, while the passengers in the Chevy Cruze reported no injuries.



The 16-year-old was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.



