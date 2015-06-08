Paducah Community Band rehearsals begin June 11

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Copyright 2015 KFVS . All rights reserved.

The Paducah Community Band will begin rehearsals for its annual summer concert series on Thursday, June 11, 2015, at 7 p.m. at Paducah Middle School.The Community band is a traditional concert band made up of volunteer musicians from the area; the group is directed by Douglas Van Fleet, a widely known music educator.Participation is open to anyone aged 16 and up."We have people of all playing abilities," says Van Fleet. "Whether you're a lifelong player, or haven't picked up your horn since your school days, we'd love to have you - dust off your horn and come join us."Rehearsals are typically held weekly through the first week of July, in preparation for free public concerts performed by the group.The 2015 summer concerts dates are Friday, June 26, at Noble Parks and Saturday, July 4 at the downtown riverfront.The Community Band is a program of the City of Paducah Parks & Recreation Department.For more information, please call Mr. Van Fleet at 270-564-8249.