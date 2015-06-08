USGS: Prelim report of 2.2 magnitude earthquake near Scott City, MO

The USGS says a preliminary report shows a 2.2 magnitude earthquake on Monday, June 8 at 3:01 p.m.

The earthquake was about 11 miles east, southeast of Scott City, Mo. and about 14 miles southeast of Cape Girardeau, Mo.

It had a depth of 7 km.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.