IL DCFS joins interstate program to help children get adopted

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services announced on Monday, June 8 that it was selected to participate in an interstate program to expedite adoptions.

The program helps reduce the amount of time children spend in foster care and help them find permanent, loving homes with families in other states.

The National Electronic Compact Enterprise projects uses a web-based system to improve efficiency in the administration of the Interstate Compact on the Placement of Children, the state-by-state agreement that governs foster care and adoption placements when a child is placed in the care of a family in another state.

