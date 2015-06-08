Brookport, IL man arrested after foot chase

A Brookport, Ill. man was arrested after police say he ran from officers during a traffic stop near the McCracken County Public Library.Davarr Q. Shannon, 25, faces charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, resisting arrest and being a fugitive from justice in another state.Shannon was the passenger and was asked to step out of the vehicle, according to the Paducah Police Department.

Police say Shannon ran until the officers caught him and pulled him to the ground.

During the search, officers found a loaded .380-caliber handgun with the safety turned off.



Prior to the traffic stop, Shannon had an warrant out for his arrest for obstructing a peace officer and was reported to be "armed and dangerous."



He was booked in the McCracken County Regional Jail.



