Four universities unite to bring more resources to students

A ceremony was held at Three Rivers Community College on Monday to commemorate the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with three other local universities to create a University Center.

The signing ceremony was between Three Rivers, Southeast Missouri State University, Hannibal-LaGrange University and Central Methodist University.

All four schools had representatives on hand that signed copies that contained guidelines for a shared University Center space to help service students completing their bachelor's degrees through programs offered by three universities at Three Rivers.

Each President and representative from the schools say this is a great partnership to help students grow academically in the Southeast Missouri area.

Students will have more opportunities to develop their education through each of these four schools without having to travel.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.