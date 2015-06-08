Crab Orchard Elementary addition making progress

With the footings poured and the walls going up this week, the four classroom addition being added to the Crab Orchard Elementary School in Crab Orchard is moving along as the summer sets in.

The 3,500 square foot addition is scheduled to be completed by the end of summer.

This project is designed and administered by Baysinger Architects in Marion.

Total cost of the addition will be approximately $600,000.

