Paducah police ask for public's help finding wanted man

Denzel A. Powell (Source: Paducah Police Department) Denzel A. Powell (Source: Paducah Police Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah police ask for the public's help finding a wanted man.

Denzel A. Powell, 22, of Paducah is charged in McCracken County warrants with failing to appear in court (three counts) and failing to pay child support, and in Graves County warrants with possession of marijuana, second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia. Some of the charges date back to September 2014.

Anyone with information about Powell's whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. 

Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/paducah/west-ky-crime-stoppers.

Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

