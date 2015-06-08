It's National Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

It's National Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie Day

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Wiki Commons) (Source: Wiki Commons)
Today is National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day. Strawberry and rhubarb are some of the first fruits of the summer, so do miss out on their sweet-tart combo before the season ends.

Here are some fun facts to help you recognize the day:
  • Rhubarb is actually a vegetable, not a fruit? That makes strawberry-rhubarb pie a rare pie combining fruits and vegetables.
  • Benjamin Franklin introduced rhubarb, nicknamed the “pie plant,” to the America.
  • Strawberry Rhubarb Pie was first made popular during the 1800's.
  • The rhubarb plant was originally from Asia, although it is very widespread in Ireland now.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly