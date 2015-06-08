It's National Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie Day

Today is National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day. Strawberry and rhubarb are some of the first fruits of the summer, so do miss out on their sweet-tart combo before the season ends.

Here are some fun facts to help you recognize the day:

Rhubarb is actually a vegetable, not a fruit? That makes strawberry-rhubarb pie a rare pie combining fruits and vegetables.

Benjamin Franklin introduced rhubarb, nicknamed the “pie plant,” to the America.

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie was first made popular during the 1800's.

The rhubarb plant was originally from Asia, although it is very widespread in Ireland now.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

