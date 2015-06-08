Identity of man killed in Scott Co. train vs. truck crash released

One person was killed in a train versus Scott County service vehicle crash in Scott County on Monday.

Boby, J. Long, 55, of Sikeston was killed in the crash.

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says Long was a county highway department employee.

It happened on a County Road 432 near Hwy. Z outside of Vanduser at 10:25 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Long's Ford F-350 drove into the path of the train and got stuck, according to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

