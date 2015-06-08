5-year-old Park Hills boy killed in ATV crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5-year-old Park Hills boy killed in ATV crash

PARK HILLS, MO (KFVS) - A 5-year-old boy was killed in an ATV crash in Park Hills on Sunday.

A father was riding around family property with his son when the four-wheeler began to have mechanical issues.

The father lost control of the four-wheeler, hit a tree and it overturned around 2:45 p.m.

The child was thrown and the ATV landed on him, according to the Park Hills Police Department.

The boy died at a local hospital.

The father had previously worked on the ATV and thought it was fixed.

No criminal charges will be filed.

Police say no drugs or alcohol or were involved.

