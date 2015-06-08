Murray State's Prohm accepts Iowa State head basketball coaching position

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -
Murray State University's head basketball coach accepted the head coaching position at Iowa State.
Steve Prohm will be Iowa State's 20th head coach in the university's basketball history.
He agreed to a five-year contract with a base salary of $1.5 million, according to Iowa State University.
Prohm was formally introduced at a press conference Tuesday at the Sukup Basketball Complex.
"Before I get started on Iowa State, when you have been in Murray for 10 years and your wife is from Murray you really have to reflect for a second," Prohm said. "I want to say thank you to all the people at Murray State, thank you to all the people at Racer Nation, thanks for the support you gave me when I came to Murray nine or 10 years ago."
Prohm will replace Fred Hoiberg as the head coach.
Murray State Director of Athletics Allen Ward released this statement on Steve Prohm taking the head men's basketball coaching position at Iowa State.
“I want to thank Coach Prohm for a tremendous four years and wish him the best at Iowa State,” Ward said. “I have no doubt he'll be successful with the Cyclones. He's a class individual and represented Murray State proudly. I will always be grateful for his service. Because of the unusual timing of this move, it's in our best interest to move very quickly to find a replacement. I'll be visiting with Murray State President Dr. Davies this afternoon to determine our course of action. Murray State has been fortunate to have success for many years under the leadership of some of the most talented coaches in all of college basketball, this time around will be no different. It is our goal to find an individual that embodies what Murray State is all about and will embrace the expectations we have for this program. The future is bright for Racer Basketball.”
Prohm was the 2012 Basketball Times National Coach of the Year. He compiled a 104-29 record in four seasons as the head coach at Murray State.
The 40-year-old produced the top winning percentage in school history (.782) while winning two Ohio Valley Conference outright regular-season titles and three conference division championships.
His Racer teams qualified for postseason play three times, advancing to the third round of the NCAA Tournament in 2012, winning the College Insider Tournament (CIT) in 2014 and making the quarterfinals of the NIT in 2015.
His 2014-15 squad ranked eighth nationally in scoring offense (79.0 ppg) and 13th nationally in adjusted offense (114.8).
Prohm has 17 years of college coaching experience at four schools (Centenary, Southeastern Louisiana, Tulane, Murray State).
Murray State had 29-6 overall mark record in the 2014-2015 season, a perfect 16-0 record in conference play and earned a spot in the NIT.
The Racers won 25-straight games during the season, which was the second-longest winning streak in the nation at the time.
Prohm won his second OVC Coach of the Year honor and point guard Cameron Payne was named OVC Player of the Year, OVC Male Athlete of the Year and earned third-team All-America honors by CBSSports.com
.
In 2013-14, the Racers won the OVC West Division title with a 23-11 record and a 13-3 league mark. His team rallied in the postseason, winning five-straight games to claim the 2014 CIT title, defeating Yale, 65-57 in the championship game.
Prohm's first season as a head coach in 2011-12 ranks as the best year in Racer hoops history. Led by All-American and NBA player Isaiah Canaan, a player Prohm helped recruit, the Racers set the OVC and school record for winning percentage and total wins with a 31-2 record.
Prohm just finished his ninth overall season at MSU. He spent five seasons as an assistant for current Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy from 2006-11. The Racers made the NCAA Tournament in 2010 and the NIT in 2011 in his final two seasons as an assistant before being promoted to head coach for the 2011-12 season.
The Vienna, Va., native attended high school at Northwest Whitfield High in Tunnel Hill, Ga.
Prohm and his wife, the former Katie Ross, have a son, Cass.
Murray State University extended Prohm's contract in March to run through March 2019 with an automatic one-year extension carrying it out to 2020.
The guaranteed contract increased Prohm's base salary at Murray State to $490,000. With his radio/tv obligations, the total package would have been $500,000 annually, plus incentives.Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | AndroidCopyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.