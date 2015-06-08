Murray State's Prohm accepts Iowa State head basketball coaching position

Murray State University's head basketball coach accepted the head coaching position at Iowa State.

Steve Prohm will be Iowa State's 20th head coach in the university's basketball history.

He agreed to a five-year contract with a base salary of $1.5 million, according to Iowa State University.

Prohm was formally introduced at a press conference Tuesday at the Sukup Basketball Complex.

"Before I get started on Iowa State, when you have been in Murray for 10 years and your wife is from Murray you really have to reflect for a second," Prohm said. "I want to say thank you to all the people at Murray State, thank you to all the people at Racer Nation, thanks for the support you gave me when I came to Murray nine or 10 years ago."

Prohm will replace Fred Hoiberg as the head coach.

Murray State Director of Athletics Allen Ward released this statement on Steve Prohm taking the head men's basketball coaching position at Iowa State.

“I want to thank Coach Prohm for a tremendous four years and wish him the best at Iowa State,” Ward said. “I have no doubt he'll be successful with the Cyclones. He's a class individual and represented Murray State proudly. I will always be grateful for his service. Because of the unusual timing of this move, it's in our best interest to move very quickly to find a replacement. I'll be visiting with Murray State President Dr. Davies this afternoon to determine our course of action. Murray State has been fortunate to have success for many years under the leadership of some of the most talented coaches in all of college basketball, this time around will be no different. It is our goal to find an individual that embodies what Murray State is all about and will embrace the expectations we have for this program. The future is bright for Racer Basketball.”

