Tractor trailer overturns on Grapevine Trail in McClure

Written by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
(Source: Rob Foote/KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)
MCCLURE, IL (KFVS) - A tractor trailer overturned on Grapevine Trail in McClure.

Grapevine Trail was shut down.

No word yet on what the tractor trailer was hauling.

The driver was not injured.

