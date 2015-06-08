SEMO names assistant women's basketball coaches

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Chanté Crutchfield and Jauwan Scaife will join the Southeast Missouri women's basketball program as assistant coaches on Monday."It was very important for me to hire a staff that I can trust and that their core values align with mine," Southeast head coach Rekha Patterson said in a news release. "I am excited about these coaches joining Redhawk nation, as we work extremely hard to bring pride back to our program."According to SEMO, Crutchfield will assist with recruiting, camps, scouting, player development, and serve as Southeat's academic liaison and community service coordinator.Crutchfield was head coach at Crowley High School in 2014, leading her team to an overall record of 23-8 and 11-3 in district play.She also guided her team to its first District Championship in seven seasons and first playoff win in 10 years.Crutchfield is is a native of Waco, Tx. and has seven years of head basketball coaching experience at the high school level.Scaife will serve as the team's facilities, social media and video/technology coordinator in addition to assisting with recruiting, camps, scouting, and player development.Scaife has spent the last two years as a graduate assistant/video coordinator with Ball State men's basketball team. He played four years as a guard for Ball State from 2009-13. Scaife finished his career ranked 14th in program history with 1,326 points. He broke BSU's career records in three pointers made and attempted.