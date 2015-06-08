Deputies: York possible suspect in numerous other storage unit burglaries

A man arrested in connection with a storage unit burglary in Reidland, Kentucky that resulted in a shooting is a possible suspect in numerous other storage unit thefts throughout western Kentucky.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, they conducted a search warrant on June 8 at an area storage unit after the incident in McCracken in which Brandon York was arrested in connection a storage unit burglary.

Deputies say during the search they found items confirmed stolen from area storage units and other items matching descriptions of several items stolen from storage units over the last several months.

They say numerous thefts have occurred throughout the western Kentucky region in past few months with York as a possible suspect.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office will have an open house for viewing the items on Thursday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, June 26 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Marshall County Judicial Building located at 80 Judicial Drive in Benton, Ky.

Those wanting to see the items will need to have filed a police report in their local jurisdiction and have the report with them, or have proof of ownership of the items.

Brandon York, 36, of Benton, was one of two burglary suspects in a storage unit burglary and shooting incident. He appeared in court in McCracken County on Tuesday, June 9 for arraignment. He entered a not guilty plea and his bond was set at $5,000.

York asked for a public defender. He will be back in court on Thursday, June 11 at 1 p.m. for a preliminary hearing.

He is also facing charges out of Simpson County, Ky. for theft.

The man accused of shooting at the alleged burglars, killing one, appeared in court on Wednesday, June 10.

According to Sheriff Jon Hayden, detectives presented the evidence to a special called grand jury, who then indicted him on a capitol murder charge.

On June 8 the McCracken County Commonwealth Attorney's Office convened on a special grand jury to hear evidence from the investigation into the death of Garlon Casey Cox.

The grand jury returned the indictment for murder against Jeff Conrad, 49, of Benton, Ky. He was found and arrested in the Calvert City area on Tuesday at about 7:15 p.m. and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail without incident.

Conrad appeared in court at the McCracken County Courthouse on Wednesday for the murder charge. He requested a public defender and his bond was set at $500,000. He will be back in court on June 25 for arraignment at 8:30 a.m.

McCracken County Sheriff Jon Hayden said Jeff Conrad reported he arrived at AAA Storage, located on Eagles Nest Drive, around 7 a.m. to find two people with a pickup truck of items from his storage unit.



Conrad said he confronted the two people in the truck with a loaded .45 caliber pistol and ordered them not to move.



York ran from the scene on foot just as the pistol was fired. That round apparently hit Garlon Casey Cox, 30, of Benton who was with York.

According to Sheriff Hayden, the vehicle was backing away when Conrad fired the shot.

Deputies found Cox in the driver's side seat with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The truck had crashed into one of the storage units. He was transported to Lourdes Hospital and later died.York was arrested just before 10 a.m. after he was chased through a yard near the Old Benton and Tyree Road intersection.Brandon York has convictions for attempted possession of a forgery device and theft, out of Simpson County, Ky. He was also arrested February 15, 2015 by the Bowling Green Police Department for receiving stolen property under $10,000 , and possession of burglary tools. He was released on bond with his next court date being scheduled for June 22 in Warren County, Ky.Garlon Cox had convictions also for theft, giving false name to police, and had pending theft charges in Bowling Green. He also was arrested on February 15, 2015 in Bowling Green, Kentucky for felony theft.Deputies say they found that many items in the bed of the suspects' pickup truck had been stolen from the caller's unit. They say they also found burglary tools including lock picks, methamphetamine and various items of drug paraphernalia.An area daycare was on lock down during the manhunt.

According to Sheriff Hayden, a grand jury determines whether or not to indict, which means a formal, criminal charge against an individual for a felony. Grand jurors do not decide guilt or innocence. The grand jury hears evidence and determines if there is sufficient proof to support an indictment and require the accused to stand trial.

He said one member of the grand jury is elected foreperson of the other jurors. The foreperson is responsible for swearing in all witnesses who come before the grand jury. The commonwealth's attorney examines each witness and advises the jury.

No one is to be present in the grand jury room during the examination except the commonwealth's attorney, a stenographer, the witness and anyone else required, such as a guardian for a child or disabled witness.

Hayden said after all evidence has been presented, the grand jurors will deliberate and decide whether to return an indictment.

Nine of the 12 grand jurors must be in agreement to return the indictment.

He said all indictments must be signed by the jury foreperson, even if he or she personally voted not to return an indictment.

If the grand jury votes not to return an indictment, the jury foreperson must report that fact in writing. It is the responsibility of the foreperson to report the vote results of the grand jury for or against the indictment to the judge in open court.

