16-year-old driver hits parked car, 8-year-old pedestrian in Butler Co.

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A crash in Butler County injured a 16-year-old girl and 8-year-old girl on Sunday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old Poplar Bluff resident was driving a 1999 Lincoln Continental down Route AA.

Around 3:45 p.m. the 16-year-old girl ran off the roadway and hit a parked Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

The parked Monte Carlo then hit a pedestrian.

Both suffered minor injuries but were taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
