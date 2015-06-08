MO man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
 A motorcycle crash in Wayne County, Mo. seriously injured a Dexter man Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 54-year-old William D. Weathers was driving his 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Route Z when he drove off of the road and the bike flipped.

The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. just east of County Road 519.

Weathers was thrown from the bike and he was later flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau with serious injuries.

Troopers report that Weathers was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The motorcycle is reportedly a total loss.

