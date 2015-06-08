This week in music: 1965 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1965

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
(KFVS) - Let's turn back the clock to a time when there was still music being played on AM radio.

You might have heard one of these songs at your beach party or the local malt shop.

These were the hits atop the Billboard music charts this week in 1965.

The Beatles had a "Ticket to Ride." The song from the motion picture "Help!" was in the number 5 spot.

Elvis Presley checked in at number four with "Crying in the Chapel."

The Supremes were holding down the number three spot with "Back in My Arms Again."

Sam The Sham and the Pharaohs were at number 2 with their first and the biggest hit of their career. In fact "Wooly Bully" went on to become a worldwide sensation and was named Billboard's number 1 single of the year despite never reaching the top spot on the Hot 100.

At number one for the week were The Beach Boys with "Help Me, Rhonda," the group's second number 1 hit after 1964's "I Get Around."

