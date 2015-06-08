June 9 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

June 9 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) - Checking celebrity birthdays on this 9th day of June.

If you're a college basketball fan you know this guy very well. He's the energetic commentator for ESPN who's known for his catchphrases "Baby" and "Diaper Dandy. Dick Vitale, better known as Dickie V is 76 today.

He won three Emmy awards for his role on TV's "Family Ties." From there he moved to the big screen to star in the "Back to the Future" movies. These days he's best known for his battle against Parkinson's disease. Michael J. Fox is 54 today.

She won and Oscar for her role in the 2010 thriller "Black Swan." She also starred as Queen Amidala in the "Star Wars" prequels. Natalie Portman is 34 today.

He's known for his offbeat roles in movies like "Edward Scissorhands," "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" and of course he was Captain Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" film franchise. Johnny Depp is 62 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly