June 8th celebrity birthdays

If June 8th is your birthday, you're sharing your birthday with one of the best-selling and most awarded musicians of all time.Kanye West has received 21 Grammys in a little over a decade.Billboard Magazine ranked him as the 3rd top producer of the decade in 2010.Kanye West turns 38.Wife of the 41st President of the United States George Bush, and the mother of George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States, former first lady Barbara Bush is promoting literacy on her 90th birthday.Bush is lending her backing to a $7 million challenge by X Prize and Dollar General. They're challenging developers to create a mobile app to help improve adult literacy skills.Known for playing gidget's boyfriend "moon-doggie" as a teen idol in the 60's, James Darren also had several pop hits.The film "The Guns of Navarone" gave him an opportunity to break his typecasting teen image.James Darren is 79.And raised in a show business family, he hit it big with his starring role in the T-V series "In Living Color".Keenan Ivory Wayans is also the director and producer of the first two installments of the popular Scary Movie spoof franchise.He celebrates 57 years today.



