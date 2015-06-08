Wingo man in custody after high speed chase

The Graves County Sheriff's Office reports a Wingo man, wanted for many charges after he led deputies on a high speed chase, has been caught.





According to the sheriff's office, Israel Nightingale, 40, was caught on Monday afternoon in Paducah.



Officers say Nightingale was driving a Honda motorcycle with Tennessee license plates around 8:30 on Sunday evening, and was not wearing a helmet when he failed to stop at the intersection of Baltimore Church Road and State Route 339.

A computer inquiry showed Nightingale had a suspended driver's license and no motorcycle license.

A deputy tried to pull the man over, however, Nightingale continued eastbound on St. Rt. 339 and started to accelerate.

The sheriff's department reports vehicle continued at speeds in excess of 90 mph on St. Rt. 339 all the way into Wingo.

Nightingale allegedly made his way onto Tyge Road when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed it into a ditch.

He ran away from the area and deputies were not able to catch him.

Nightingale was wanted for eight traffic related offenses, wanton endangerment in the first degree and fleeing from police in the first degree.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.