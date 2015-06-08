Cards rally with 3 runs in 8th to beat Dodgers 4-2

By JOE RESNICKAssociated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jhonny Peralta homered and singled home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night.

Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig, playing his second game after missing 39 because of a strained left hamstring, committed a costly fielding error during the Cards' three-run rally after Matt Carpenter drew a leadoff walk from reliever Adam Liberatore.

Matt Holliday greeted Juan Nicasio (1-2) with a double down the right-field line and the ball got past Puig, allowing pinch-runner Peter Bourjos to score the tying run and Holliday to take third. Peralta, who leads St. Louis with 34 RBIs, followed with his clutch hit and scored on Mark Reynolds' one-out double to left-center.

Kevin Siegrist (3-0) pitched one inning for the victory. Trevor Rosenthal, the sixth Cardinals pitcher, threw a perfect ninth for his 19th save in 20 attempts.

