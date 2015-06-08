Cards rally with 3 runs in 8th to beat Dodgers 4-2 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cards rally with 3 runs in 8th to beat Dodgers 4-2

By JOE RESNICK
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jhonny Peralta homered and singled home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night.

Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig, playing his second game after missing 39 because of a strained left hamstring, committed a costly fielding error during the Cards' three-run rally after Matt Carpenter drew a leadoff walk from reliever Adam Liberatore.

Matt Holliday greeted Juan Nicasio (1-2) with a double down the right-field line and the ball got past Puig, allowing pinch-runner Peter Bourjos to score the tying run and Holliday to take third. Peralta, who leads St. Louis with 34 RBIs, followed with his clutch hit and scored on Mark Reynolds' one-out double to left-center.

Kevin Siegrist (3-0) pitched one inning for the victory. Trevor Rosenthal, the sixth Cardinals pitcher, threw a perfect ninth for his 19th save in 20 attempts.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Cardinals win 3 in Cincinnati

    Cardinals win 3 in Cincinnati

    Saturday, April 14 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-04-14 20:28:23 GMT
    The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series. (Source: KFVS)The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series. (Source: KFVS)

    The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series.

    The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series.

  • Molina homers, Cardinals extend Reds' woes with 5-3 win

    Molina homers, Cardinals extend Reds' woes with 5-3 win

    Friday, April 13 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-04-14 02:04:40 GMT
    Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night (Source: KFVS)Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night (Source: KFVS)
    Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)

    Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-3 victory that deepened the Cincinnati Reds' worst season-opening slump since 1955.

    Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-3 victory that deepened the Cincinnati Reds' worst season-opening slump since 1955.

  • St. Louis Cardinals get big win over Cincinnati

    St. Louis Cardinals get big win over Cincinnati

    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-04-13 02:25:35 GMT
    The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4.  (Source: KFVS)The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4.  (Source: KFVS)
    Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4. 

    The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly