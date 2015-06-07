Bids open for Grand Tower levee repairs

After almost seventy years, the levee in Grand Tower is finally close to a getting a major facelift. Bids are now being accepted for the much-needed repairs.



City leaders say the discussion that led to the current project was started when part of the levee failed back in Jun. 2013.



A temporary fix was applied shortly after the collapse, but now a long term solution is finally making headway.



Mayor Mike Ellett says the crumbling drainage pipes that caused the 2013 failure were only meant to have a 50 year life span, which ended in 1997.

Students of Shawnee high school and other area schools have been writing letters to state and federal lawmakers for the past five years, as well as holding regular fundraisers to repair the system.



"They need work bad... and if they don't get work, they're gonna break eventually." said recent Shawnee High School graduate Jesse Balance,

"Most people don't really pay attention or care until it threatens them, so when this happened, and people are getting threatened by it, word's starting to spread around, and people are starting to take action.



Ballance's teacher Jaimie Nash Mayberry is the leader of the program in local schools, she says the $1.7 million project covers a small fraction of the repairs needed throughout the system



Bids for contractors will be taken until June 29th, and city leaders hope to have much of the work on this portion of the project completed by Fall.



