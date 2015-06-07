Program helps business owners defy statistics - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Program helps business owners defy statistics

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) - A nationally recognized entrepreneurial training program is coming to southeast Missouri from the Kauffman Foundation.

Despite passion, drive and an abundance of good ideas, half of all new business fail within in the first few years.

Often that's because entrepreneurs lack the experience and tools required for running a business.

Current business owners in the southeast Missouri area now have a new effective weapon to help them increase their chances for success - Fast Trac Growth Venture, a comprehensive series of workshops and programs to help current businesses owners sharpen their skills to create, manage and grow successful business.

Richard Proffer is a business development specialist for the University of Missouri Extension Small Business and Technology Development Center of Cape Girardeau County. 

The 10 sessions class starts Thursday, June 18 and goes for one session a week for 10 weeks. 

Classes will be held at the Dexter Camber of Commerce in Dexter at 515 West Market.

Many existing business owners have not started or ran other companies except their own, so the need for in-depth knowledge to help them grow is present. 

A typical session will include facilitated discussion and learning activities, networking opportunities, speakers, and coaching session.

Attendees are encouraged to use their own business as the class example and apply the discussion and topics directly to their business throughout the program .

There is no registration fee. 

All participants will receive a student handbook, handouts and the opportunity to receive a $300 financial analysis for their current business as part of the class.

To register, call 573-243-3581 by June 16, 2015.

