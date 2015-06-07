Summer temperatures have firemen fighting more than just a blaze

If you have been outside this weekend, you're probably aware that it's hot outside... really hot.And we haven't even reached summer yet.Add about 30 pounds of gear on you, do some physical labor and walk into an area on fire. That's what firefighters have to endure.On Friday and Saturday, multiple fire crews around the Sikeston area joined together to fight a large fire in Scott County.Crews spent eight hours fighting the flames Friday night and six hours Saturday morning and afternoon.There wasn't that much time in between the fires to rest for these fire fighters.Regardless, there they were, fully dressed in their fire gear including coats, leggings, and hats, pulling hoses and lifted heavy equipment and walking into the blaze.The gear alone could add up to 30 more degrees. Add it to the 80 degree weather, and that's over 110 degrees they are in before stepping foot in the area of a fire.We talked with Scott County Rural Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien about what it's like to be in that much heat while fighting fires.Perrien says the main thing is staying hydrated and being safe.When a fire this large is reported, they make sure there are plenty of departments and personnel called out to the scene not only to have the equipment and water supply to fight the fire, but also to trade out fire fighters to give them breaks and keep them cool."We fight fires to save people's belongings and even their lives so it's important to make sure we are safe and hydrated to reduce the risk of limiting our health and possibly our lives as well," says Perrien.Perrien says that volunteer fire fighters are especially important to departments.Not only are they putting their health and life on the line for others but they leave their family and family events or work at a moments notice to help out and miss quality time they would have elsewhere.Overall fire fighters have it a lot hotter during the warmer weather - but they choose to save lives and property first over their own well being.