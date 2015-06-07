Saint Francis Medical Center to host an infant care class

The Saint Francis Medical Center will be hosting an infant care class Monday, June 8, 2015.

This class is meant for parents, grandparents and other care providers.

Infant care covers topics such as feeding, daily care, infant sleeping patterns, infant CPR and valuable health and safety information.



It will be held at the Healing Arts Conference Room.



The class is free, to register call 331-5111,option 1.



