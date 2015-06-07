Identity of man killed in Sikeston shooting released

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety reports the arrest of the second suspect from the June 6 murder of Tyrussell Davis.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety reports the arrest of the second suspect from the June 6 murder of Tyrussell Davis.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety reports the arrest of the second suspect from the June 6 murder of Tyrussell Davis.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety reports the arrest of the second suspect from the June 6 murder of Tyrussell Davis.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that left a St. Louis man dead and a Sikeston man injured Saturday night.

On June 6, 2015, around 11 p.m., Sikeston Police received a call of shots fired near Welter and Lee streets.

When officers arrived they found an SUV stopped near the intersection in the middle of the roadway.

The driver, 22-year-old Tyrussell Davis from St. Louis, had been shot and was dead upon the officers' arrival. Davis had been living in Sikeston when he was shot.

A passenger, 22, from Sikeston, was found yards away in a nearby lot.

The passenger had three gunshot wounds that he apparently received when he was trying to get away from gunfire inside the vehicle.

He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

The SEMO Major Case Squad was activated, and several investigators responded to assist, as well as Scott County Coroner Scott Amick.

The investigation led investigators to the St. Louis area, where they located and arrested Tyler Triplett, 26, of Sikeston, for his part in the shooting.

Police are still trying to determine the full details of the matter, as well as any other possible suspects.

Enough information was gathered during the initial investigation to charge Triplett Sunday.

Scott County Court has charged Triplett with murder and assault. He was issued a $150,000 cash only bond and remains in custody.

Police are asking anyone with information in regards to the shooting to contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711.

Several Sikeston residents say they want the violence to stop. One person says he feels this is another stab in the heart to the community of Sikeston.

Deandre Abbage says he got the news Saturday night that his friend was shot and killed.

"This is a big impact on everybody," Abbage said.

Abbage pleads for this community to stop the violence and wants those to think about how it is affecting the children in Sikeston.

There have been several shootings and deadly shooting in the southwest part of town in the past years.

Some community members raised awareness earlier this year with a peace march.

However, awareness is not the only thing this community needs in the area, according to Abbage.

Abbage says kids are influenced by the violence they see on television, the violence they see in their community, and the fact there is not much for them to do in their area.

Abbage says it would benefit the kids more by having more activities and places to go and have fun in the southwest area of Sikeston instead of sitting at home or getting into mischief on the streets.

"We got to have some type of effort to put something here for the kids so they have something to do," he said.

Abbage was hit hard by the killing of his friend. He struggled to keep back tears as he held onto his son in his lap.

"These children are our future, Sikeston's future," Abbage said. "We need to pave a better path for them and teach them good life lessons instead of showingthem what not to do.

"There are shots fired here almost every night. It's time to wake up people," he said. "There are two ways to go doing violence, in jail or in the ground, and both ways are paths you don't want to go down."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.