Competitors, families compete in Big Muddy Air Race

20 teams competed Saturday morning in the ‘Big Muddy Air Race', which took them on a 130 mi. tour of southern Illinois

Many of the 20+ aircraft were built by their owners and run at speeds upwards of 250 mph.

The fastest of the bunch covered the entire course in about 30 minutes.

Some pilots came in from places as far as Texas and Ontario, Canada for the race.

Christopher and 4-year-old Nathan Madsen were one of a few father-son teams at the event.

“I hope it will kind of inspire him to get a good education and I guess just be creative.” Christopher Madsen explained.

Madsen built the plane himself over the past 4 years. His son Nathan says he already has goals of being on a medical air-evacuation team someday.

Organizer Sam Hoskins says duos like the Madsens are a refreshing sight.

“It's not the kind of example that gets set in our society every day.” Hoskins said after the race, “You don't see people doing that, it's more electronic based or entertainment and things like that, rather than actually getting out and doing it.”

The 20 planes lifted off every thirty seconds at around 10:30 Saturday morning.

This was the third year for the event.